Mortal Kombat getting an R18+ rating

Mortal Kombat, which was banned and seizedin early 2011 after being refused classification, has been reclassified and will be available in Australia to 18+ buyers.

(Credit: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

With the Classification Board stating that games which had previously been refused classification would not be allowed back in under the recently created R18+ classification, it seemed unlikely that Aussie gamers would ever get their paws on it, having been deemed too violent for public consumption.

That all changed today, as reported by Kotaku Australia.

As it turns out, the game is actually a different title — not the original 2011 Mortal Kombat, but Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition, which had never been submitted for classification in Australia — allowing Warner Bros to submit it now.

Before you start worrying, it's essentially the same game, but with all the extras and DLC included; so not only are we finally getting to see Mortal Kombat, we're getting a better version.

The game for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 is not available for sale or pre-order yet, but keep your eyes open — it's now only a matter of time.