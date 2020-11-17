John Rambo joined the Mortal Kombat 11 roster on Tuesday, and people who own the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the gory fighting game got the ability to upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions for free. The next-gen versions are adding 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and other features, so the game's ludicrous violence will be clearer and run more smoothly.

To upgrade on PS5, you go to the game page on PlayStation Network and choose to upgrade to the new version. That will download the extra data needed for the next-gen features. On Series X, Microsoft's Smart Delivery feature will automatically prompt you to download the optimization patch.

The '80s action hero, who is voiced by original actor Sylvester Stallone, is part of the $15 Kombat Pack 2, which also includes Klassic fighters Rain and Mileena. Rambo's in-game outfits are inspired by his looks in First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part 2 and Rambo 3 -- three of the five movies in which Stallone played the character.

If you haven't already picked up Mortal Kombat 11, the $60 Ultimate edition also comes out Tuesday. That includes the base game and all the DLC packs, including previously released guest characters RoboCop and Terminator, and the Aftermath epilogue for the excellent story mode.

Tuesday's update also adds cross play for certain modes, so you'll be able to battle your friends online no matter what system they're playing on.

