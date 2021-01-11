More armed protests planned for US, state capitals, FBI reportedly warns

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The US could see more armed protests across the country in the lead-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, according to an internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News. The bulletin also warns that another armed protest could take place at the US Capitol, which was invaded last week by supporters of President Donald Trump.

"Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January," ABC correspondent Aaron Katersky tweeted about the FBI bulletin on Monday.

The FBI didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

"Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January," according to an FBI bulletin obtained by @ABC — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 11, 2021

Twitter, which permanently banned Trump's account last week, noted that plans for future protests were circulating on and off Twitter. The social media site specifically noted proposed secondary attacks on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on Jan. 17.

Social media companies have cracked down on Trump after a mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing legislators to flee as they certified the results the 2020 election. In addition to the Twitter ban, Facebook blocked Trump indefinitely. Since the attack, lawmakers have been calling for Trump's removal from office by way of the 25th Amendment, impeachment or voluntary resignation.