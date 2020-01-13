Sony's second movie in its budding Marvel universe stars Jared Leto as a pale, undead creature. Morbius, based on the comic Morbius, the Living Vampire, will introduce another of Spider-Man's foes following 2018's Venom.

The trailer sees Leto heavily done-up in makeup and visual effects, making him even less recognizable than he was when he played the Joker in Suicide Squad. But will this performance fare better? Make early judgments based on the first trailer, released Monday morning.

Morbius follows Michael Morbius, a scientist who attempts to cure himself from a rare blood disease. Using bat DNA, he transforms himself into a kind of vampire (not the Greek god sparkly kind).

A quick rundown of Morbius' pretty incredible cast: There's Adria Arjona (seen recently in 6 Underground) as Morbius' fiancee; Matt Smith in his first superhero movie as Loxias Crown, a friend of Morbius' suffering the same blood disease; Tyrese Gibson as FBI agent Simon Stroud; and Jared Harris (Mad Men, The Crown, The Expanse, Chernobyl and much more) as Morbius' mentor.

After that crushing Iron Man-inspired ending to Spider-Man: Far From Home, it's rumored there may be some MCU overlap in Morbius. So keep an eye out for Spidey Easter Eggs.

Morbius will swoop into cinemas July 31 in the US and the UK (Australia's release date isn't available yet).