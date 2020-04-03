Money Heist on Netflix is the show you should be watching right now. Here's why

Tamara Arranz Ramos/Netflix

You might think you've already watched every single good show on Netflix. You might have ignored me when I told you how to brush up on your Spanish skills the Netflix way. Or the time I warned you about El Profesor and his sexy band of thieves when the third season of Money Heist started streaming on Netflix last summer.

So I'm just going to say it: Watch Money Heist on Netflix. Now. Here's why.

It'll keep you hooked

The first two seasons tell the tale of El Profesor (Álvaro Morte), a brilliant and nerdily attractive introvert who rounds up a team of mostly good-looking misfits to steal billions from the Royal Mint in Madrid. All while Inspector Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño) tries to catch them. Oh, and there's a lot of sexual tension between El Profesor and Inspector Murillo.

It's sort of Ocean's Eleven meets Killing Eve, but in Spanish and with no serial killers.

44 million people can't be wrong

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel in its original Spanish title) won the Best Drama Series International Emmy in 2018. It's Netflix's most watched non-English series, with 44 million households streaming the third season in the first four weeks of release.

This show is addictive and the kind of fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled entertainment that can numb half your brain while you watch it and that'll keep you hooked devouring episode after episode (something that in times of coronavirus lockdowns and pandemics is a good thing).

Netflix

There's a sexy band of thieves

Pretty much every criminal in this story oozes charisma. They even look good in red overalls. Plus they're named after cities around the world, so maybe your home town will get a shout-out.

There's the hot-blooded Tokio (Úrsula Corberó) who always says what's on her mind. The conceited Berlín (Pedro Alonso), a gentleman thief and robbery mastermind with an ego to match -- yet you might end up warming to him. Nairobi (Alba Flores) is all organizational skills and motivation, while the big-hearted Denver (Jaime Lorente) might not seem the brightest but he'll charm you anyway. And then there's the hacker, Río (Miguel Herrán), who can't help falling for Tokio even though personal relationships are expressly prohibited by El Professor.

Netflix

You will learn some Spanish

And not just any kind. These Spaniards speak with the kind of sharp slang and poetic flourishes you can learn only on the streets.

Opt for the subtitles even if you're proficient in Spanish. It's the only way to catch all the dirty talk, innuendos, metaphors and banter used and abused especially but not exclusively by Denver and Nairobi. Also, these characters are going to make you laugh.

Stephen King is a big fan and he insists the show is getting better

The writer and pop culture enthusiast has been very vocal about his predilection for Money Heist and he even got some love from the show's team last season and has his city moniker: Boston.

Remember MONEY HEIST, on Netflix? Cool, right? The guys sent me some swag. In Season 2, I'll be rooting for Boston...and for my masked accomplice, the Thing of Evil. pic.twitter.com/wbVaFGl7lv — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 23, 2019

He also tweeted about the third season of the show topping the first one. And you know it's not that common for a show to age well.

New episodes are about to drop

Money Heist's third season premiered on Netflix in July of last year and brought with it a new heist to pull off: the robbery of the gold reserves kept inside of Spain's central bank. The season ended on a major cliff-hanger, which left us begging for more.

The fourth season premieres April 3. And it's not like you have anything better to do, right?