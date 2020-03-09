Modern Warfare Warzone leak reveals gulags, killstreaks

Activision/Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare began its second season on Feb. 11 with added maps, weapons and the inclusion of Ghost as a new operator for players. Since its start, however, multiple leaks have appeared online of a new battle royale mode, including a video that appeared to offer more details of what's coming.

Warzone is the rumored name of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode. YouTuber Chaos published a video Monday that appeared to reveal new info about the game, but then deleted it. The now-deleted 11-minute video included game footage as well as details he provided via commentary. Redditors on the Warzone subreddit spotted the upload and created copies of it.

One new pieces of information about Warzone revealed in the video was the inclusion of gulags. Players who are killed will find themselves in these prisons where they will have to fight one versus one in order to respawn back into the game, according to the leak. Other players will apparently be able to watch from above as they wait for their turn, and can even throw stones at those fighting below.

Warzone may also have a different way of handling revives. Players can purchase the ability to revive their teammates at buy stations located across the map, according to the video. They can also pay for killstreaks, which are special attacks that can kill multiple players in an area via bombs and attack vehicles.

Other details mentioned in the video were the 150-player matches, armor plating to help protect against bullets, weapons lootable from downed enemies and several vehicles available to traverse across the map. Warzone will also be free-to-play to anyone meaning Modern Warfare is not required, according to Chaos.

Activision and Infinity Ward didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

YouTuber TheXClusiveAce posted a video on Feb. 16 showing what could be the Warzone map. In the recently added Atlas Superstore map, players can get a glimpse of where the battle royale mode could take place using a spectating camera. A birds-eye view shows several of the multiplayer maps come together to form one larger map.

TheXClusiveAce

Back in December, a data miner on Reddit posted details of a battle royale mode such as the map locations, a 200 player count per match and a unique respawn token available to players to let them return to a match when they're downed -- but you can only do this once per match.

As for when the Warzone mode will release, sources tell Video Game Chronicles it will launch sometime in early March with March 10 being the most likely release date considering the game's update schedule.