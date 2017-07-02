Trump defends his tweets as 'modern day presidential'

"Covfefe" is so two months ago. The latest presidential catchphrase that Twitter has turned into a meme is "modern day presidential," and it was just born on Saturday, when President Donald Trump went on social media to defend his use of social media.
The tweet came after the president received criticism for his tweets about "Morning Joe" co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. He has called Brzezinski "dumb as a rock" and "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" and Scarborough "Psycho Joe" and "Crazy Joe."
By Saturday night, the president's tweet had been liked more than 100,000 times and retweeted more than 30,000 times. And of course, comments flowed in.
The quote had some Twitter users reaching back to past presidents.
And at least one tweet tied the new phrase back to the recent news report that fake Time magazine covers with Trump on the cover were spotted hanging in some of the president's private clubs.
