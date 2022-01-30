Halo series trailer Spotify CEO speaks up IRS using facial recognition Our Wordle obsession Apple's record earnings Free N95 masks
Missed No Time To Die in theaters? Rent it now for $6

Plus, you can own the latest James Bond film at a great price in Ultra HD right now.

james-bond-no-time-to-die-b25-39456-rc2
MGM

Whether you're a big James Bond fan or just rue the fact that you missed out on No Time to Die, here's the deal for you. Right now, various retailers have the 4K version of the movie on sale for just $13, which is much less than a trip to the movies usually costs. The best part is that at this price you own the movie, meaning you can watch it on your TV, iPad, phone or any other device you want, at any time. It's not a limited-time rental, though you can rent it at Amazon for $6 if you prefer.

Daniel Craig is the longest-serving 007 and this movie is his farewell. He played the superspy for 15 years across five different films since Casino Royale back in 2006. No Time to Die is full of thrills, drama, suspense and so much more. It doesn't matter if you've seen all of the Bond movies or just some of them, you won't want to miss out on this one.

Not familiar with the movie? Be sure to check out our review of No Time to Die

