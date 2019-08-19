Minecraft to get lighting upgrade thanks to Nvidia tech

Nvidia

Minecraft will receive an update from Nvidia making use of a new graphics technology that adds new light effects to the block game called ray tracing. This comes a week after Microsoft canceled the "Super Duper Graphics Pack" for being too technically demanding. The free update is set for release sometime within a year for Windows 10 versions of the game.

"Ray tracing sits at the center of what we think is next for Minecraft," Saxs Persson, franchise creative director of Minecraft at Microsoft, said in a press release Monday. "GeForce RTX gives the Minecraft world a brand-new feel to it. In normal Minecraft, a block of gold just appears yellow, but with ray tracing turned on, you really get to see the specular highlight, you get to see the reflection, you can even see a mob reflected in it."

The form of ray tracing coming to Minecraft is called path tracing. It will make light from sources such as the sun create hard and soft shadows. It can also create a reflection off of some surfaces, which is a big change to the blocky game that's not known for its graphics.

Minecraft turned 10 years old this year, and with its 10th anniversary came the announcement of a new augmented reality game, Minecraft Earth. The portable game will let players create their own worlds out in the real world. Minecraft Earth is currently in a closed beta and will release later this year.

Originally published on Aug. 19 at 6:48 a.m. PT.

Update, 7:02 a.m. PT: Adds background details.