Midsommar horror movie is so scary it's keeping people up at night

Need your beauty sleep? Then don't go see the new horror movie Midsommar, which apparently is so scary it's keeping viewers up nights.

Midsommar involves creepy events taking place at a Swedish folk festival. As of Friday, it has an 81 percent "certified fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has gotten "generally favorable" reviews on CNET sister site Metacritic.

But it's not getting such great reviews from those who need to catch some zzzzzs. Numerous viewers have posted on social media that the disturbing movie is playing havoc with their need for sleep.

"I've never been so interested and disgusted by a film at the same time. I can't sleep," wrote one.

#midsommer is the most pscyological unnerving movie I’ve ever seen. I’m still reeling from the chaos. I’ve never been so interested and disgusted by a film at the same time. I can’t sleep. pic.twitter.com/bYN5GhiB6f — william 🦂 (@swollentwink) July 4, 2019

Midsommer... strangest movie I’ve ever seen and might not sleep tonight :/ — kasey carpenter (@kasey_carp) July 4, 2019

I was going to sleep tonight but after seeing #MIDSOMMAR I guess I'm just going to stare at the ceiling for hours trying to come to terms with what I just saw — Will 'I will fight the sun' Amos (@WillAmos1) July 3, 2019

just got back from seeing midsommar and i already know it's gonna be hard to sleep tonight — ele (@peachesvts) July 3, 2019

Now, the word is spreading. "Off to see Midsommer tonight. Didn't want to sleep anyway," wrote Luke Chandley on Twitter.

Off to see Midsommer tonight. Didn’t want to sleep anyway. — Luke Chandley (@lrchandley) July 5, 2019

Who wants to go see Midsommer with me and then not sleep for weeks?? — ✨ (@hanandchz) July 2, 2019

Things got even weirder in New York. The official Twitter account for the Brooklyn Alamo Drafthouse theater tweeted that one Midsommar viewer asked staffers there if she could "buy cocaine" to get her through the movie. (Her friend reacted to this news by flashing the theater staffer.)

Midsommar out here fucking people up in Brooklyn



[excerpted from an actual incident report] pic.twitter.com/Dcj4MJyDim — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) July 5, 2019

Midsommar opened Wednesday in the US and UK, and comes to Australia in August.