Microsoft Sunday MWC event: Livestream start time, how to watch, what to expect

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's been more than a month since Microsoft sent out invitations to its press conference at MWC Barcelona, the phone-centric trade show formerly known as Mobile World Congress. But with the company officially out of the phone business, the smart money on the event's focus has been HoloLens 2.

Microsoft will kick off its presentation at noon ET/9 a.m. PT, which is 6 p.m. in Barcelona. CNET will have a crew at the event, and you can watch the livestream, too. Read on for details.

How to watch live: Sunday, Feb. 24

Microsoft is streaming its press conference live from Barcelona on Microsoft.com.

Event start time: 9 a.m. PT, noon ET (See the start time where you are)

Live coverage: We'll have updates from the scene. Refresh this story for updates.

What to expect

The expectation of a possible HoloLens sequel started when Microsoft indicated that Technical Fellow Alex Kipman will be speaking at the event. Kipman, the creator of Kinect and HoloLens as well as the head of Microsoft's mixed reality efforts, further stoked the flames when he tweeted a cryptic video earlier this month. He'll be joined by CEO Satya Nadella and Corporate VP Julia White.

The HoloLens headset is, after all, due for an update. Microsoft first showed off the mixed reality headset more than four years ago. And while there's still no consumer version, it's found a home in industry and the military (though the $480 million contract with the US Army has created dissent in the Redmond ranks). The HoloLens sequel rumors date back to at least June 2018. And the recent announcement that a HoloLens app is coming to Android shows that Microsoft remains actively engaged in the technology.

Other MWC announcements

Still, HoloLens or no, Microsoft's presentation will be a highlight of Sunday's MWC itinerary, which is the the start of at least two days of press conferences in Barcelona. Before Microsoft, Huawei and HMD (Nokia) will kick things off, while LG will end the day. They'll be followed on Monday by Sony, Ericsson and ZTE.

CNET will have complete coverage of the show throughout the week.

