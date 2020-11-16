Microsoft says Xbox Series X, Series S could be hard to get until April 2021, report says

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Microsoft's next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S started arriving on Nov. 10, and if you didn't secure a preorder back in September, you're probably not having much luck getting hold of the in-demand consoles. Last week Xbox CFO Tim Stuart said that supply shortages will likely continue through the holiday season, according to a Monday report from Video Games Chronicle.

Getting either console (or both), could be pretty difficult until the second calendar quarter of 2021 -- which starts in April. CNET has reached out to Microsoft for additional information, and we'll update when we hear back.

In addition to the Xbox Series X and Series S, gamers are hoping to buy Sony's new console, the PlayStation 5, which was released earlier this month.

