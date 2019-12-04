Microsoft rumored to release cheaper next-gen Xbox with no disc drive

James Martin/CNET

Next year, Sony and Microsoft will go head-to-head with the release their newest video game consoles: the PlayStation 5 and Project Scarlett. But the Windows maker may have an extra ace up its sleeve in the form of a lower-priced console.

Microsoft will release a new disc-less Xbox console along with Project Scarlett next year, according to a Kotaku report Wednesday. The disc-less console, dubbed Lockhart, is also reportedly expected to cost less, though final pricing is unclear. The two Xboxes act as successors to Microsoft's all-decked out Xbox One X, released in 2017 for $499, and the slim no disc drive Xbox One S, released in 2016 for $349, according to Kotaku.

Developers familiar with Microsoft next-gen plans told Kotaku that Lockhart will have a faster CPU than any current game console as well as a solid-state drive, like Project Scarlett. It's unknown what other differences -- other than the lack of a disc drive -- Lockhart will have compared to its higher-powered sibling that would give it a lower price.

When asked about the Lockhart, Microsoft said, "We do not comment on rumors or speculation."

This next generation of consoles might be the ideal time to go completely discless. The Entertainment Software Association's Essential Facts 2019 report showed digital format sales made of up 83% of the $35 billion the video game industry took in 2018. Microsoft also has its Xbox Game Pass subscription service for $9.99 a month that provides more than 100 games available to download. It also has its game streaming xCloud service its currently testing on phones.