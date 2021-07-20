Microsoft Flight Simulator takes off on Xbox Game Pass next week

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able live out their piloting fantasies on console starting Tuesday, July 27, as Microsoft Flight Simulator comes to Xbox Series X|S. The ultrarealistic flight sim is the headliner of the service's July lineup, which also includes Battlefield V.

You may need to clear some space on your Xbox, though, since it'll reportedly require nearly 100GB.

Flight Sim landed on PC last summer and gave CNET's Dan Ackerman the chance to buzz his Brooklyn apartment building. Modders even mirrored the 200,000-ton cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year.