Microsoft Flight Simulator takes flight on Xbox Game Pass Tuesday

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can live out their piloting fantasies on console starting Tuesday, as Microsoft Flight Simulator comes to Xbox Series X and Series S. The ultrarealistic flight sim is the headliner of the service's July lineup, which also includes 2018 shooter Battlefield V.

You may need to clear some space on your Xbox, though, since it reportedly requires nearly 100GB.

Flight Sim landed on PC last summer and gave CNET's Dan Ackerman the chance to buzz his Brooklyn apartment building. Modders even mirrored the 200,000-ton cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year.

In a July 15 development update, Asobo Studio hinted that it's planning to add helicopters to the game next year. Before that, a free Top Gun: Maverick tie-in expansion is coming this fall.