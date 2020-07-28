Michelle Obama's podcast is coming to Spotify on Wednesday

Angela Lang/CNET

You'll soon be able to find Michelle Obama's podcast on Spotify. The streaming site said earlier this month that the former first lady's podcast is set to debut on July 29 at no extra cost for Spotify's free and premium listeners. On Tuesday, Spotify added a 10-minute preview of the podcast that you can listen to now.

Michelle Obama reflects on her life and gives some background on her goals for the podcast in the preview.

"The main truth of my story wasn't anything I did as the first lady, but the lifelong experiences I shared with the people I loved, the conversations that helped me understand myself more clearly whenever I came to a fork in the road," said Obama.

Earlier this month in a release, the former first lady said her "hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together" and "open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most."

I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can't wait for you all to listen on July 29! pic.twitter.com/89zecZXnrr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 16, 2020

The podcast will touch on a range of topics including sibling relationships, raising children, women's health, mentorship and marriage, according to Spotify. The podcast also will feature former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, comedian Conan O'Brien and journalist Michele Norris among its first guests.

Spotify announced its partnership with Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, in June. With the partnership, the couple plans to produce exclusive podcasts that amplify otherwise ignored voices. The Michelle Obama podcast is the first to come out of it.