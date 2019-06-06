Barack and Michelle Obama sign podcast deal with Spotify

Jim Young/AFP/Getty Images

Spotify has announced partnering with Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground to produce exclusive podcasts.

The podcasts would see President and Mrs Obama develop, produce and voice podcasts across "wide-ranging topics."

Michelle Obama said the podcasts will provide "the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether."

"Through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world," she added.

The Obamas expanded their production company -- originally formed to produce content with Netflix -- to include Higher Ground Audio for the multi-year deal.

"We've always believed in the value of entertaining, thought-provoking conversation," President Obama said. "We're excited about Higher Ground Audio because podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together."

Spotify said it now has over 100 million premium subscribers, and 217 million monthly active users across the globe.