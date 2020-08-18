Michelle Obama 'Vote' necklace has DNC viewers buzzing: How to get one

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Elections 2020

When Michelle Obama spoke at the virtual Democratic National Convention Monday night, her necklace sent a message that captured many viewers' attention. Obama, the final speaker during the DNC's first night, discussed the importance of voting in this fall's presidential election while wearing a gold necklace that spelled out V-O-T-E. She encouraged listeners to register to vote and to "vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris like our lives depend on it."

After her speech, there was such buzz about her jewelry its designer quickly offered it for sale online.

If we want to end the chaos and division—and keep alive the possibility of progress on the issues we hold dear—we’ve got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris like our lives depend on it. Register today by texting VOTE to 30330. https://t.co/xPu5o0SYLJ — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 18, 2020

While Obama never mentioned the jewelry, and the necklace was subtle, many viewers not only noticed but wanted one of their own. As soon as her speech ended, social media users began posting asking where they could buy the necklace.

A representative for Los Angeles-based jewelry business By Chari confirmed Monday night that the necklace is part of the company's custom collection, which allows buyers to spell out a name or other word on the necklace. After Obama's speech, the company quickly added the specific VOTE necklace to its website, priced at $295 (about £223, AU$407).

"So many people have been buying it (since Obama's speech)," the By Chari representative told me via email.

The catalog copy doesn't mention Obama, but calls the necklace "undoubtedly our best-selling style," and encourages buyers to "VOTE your heart out." The necklace will take three to four weeks to produce, the site says.

The social buzz started almost as soon as Obama first appeared and began speaking.

"Psst, Biden team: Start selling that vote necklace Michelle Obama is wearing and you'll fund ads for the next 77 days," Christina Reynolds tweeted.

Psst, Biden team: start selling that vote necklace @MichelleObama is wearing and you'll fund ads for the next 77 days. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) August 18, 2020

CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett was among the first to report that the necklace was from By Chari.

The VOTE gold necklace @MichelleObama wore for her speech was custom made by @ByChari. Hi, I’m Kate. pic.twitter.com/YxturJ1ORG — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 18, 2020

The small, boutique jewelry business is owned by Chari Cuthbert, whose business is based in Los Angeles. A similar necklace costs between $300-$400. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 18, 2020

"Michelle Obama has always been extremely conscious that whatever she wears will likely sell out, and as such often champions smaller, less-well-known labels and brands, many with culturally diverse owners/designers," Bennett tweeted.

@MichelleObama has always been extremely conscious that whatever she wears will likely sell-out, and as such often champions smaller, less-well-known labels and brands, many with culturally diverse owners/designers. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 18, 2020

Just a week ago, Cuthbert, 36, spoke to Time Magazine about shifting her small company to a work-at-home business during the coronavirus outbreak. Her company has a special focus on mothers, she told Time, and work-life balance was very important to her.

"We've been really pushing that message of self-love," Cuthbert said. "Just taking a little time to yourself, even though we know with screaming kids in the background, it's kind of impossible."

If the VOTE necklace proves as popular as it seemed after Obama's speech, Cuthbert's staff may have a little less time to themselves soon. "She's about to be VERY BUSY," wrote one Twitter user.