'Transformers' director Michael Bay says 14 more stories coming

Transformers fans, get your 3D glasses ready and settle in for the long haul.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted on Wednesday, "Transformers: The Last Knight" director Michael Bay takes fans into his Miami home's editing room to demonstrate how the movie was filmed in IMAX 3D.

Bay says in the video that this Transformers movie is his "last one, but I'm going out with a bang."

Bay may be signing off after this film, but the franchise is here to stay. Last week Bay told MTV "there are 14 (Transformers) stories written, and there's good stuff." A movie centering on the character Bumblebee is scheduled for a 2018 release.

As for "Last Knight," which opens June 23 in the US and UK, and June 22 in Australia, Bay promises a high-tech immersive experience.

Transformers The Last Knight IMAX 3D Featurette from Michael Bay Dot Com on Vimeo.

"A movie like 'Transformers' needs to be seen using the very finest tools, the best sound technology, the best projection technology, and cameras," Bay says in the video. "We're the first movie to ever shoot IMAX 3D. We place these two gigantic cameras on top of each other to give you amazing resolution. It's just like your eyes, you see depth, and it's beautiful, and it's something you cannot fake. We're going to spend the extra $10-$15 million and we're going to do it right."

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.

