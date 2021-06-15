Metroid Dread revealed at E3 2021's Nintendo Direct

Nintendo

Folks, we finally have a new Metroid game.

The long rumoured and much discussed Metroid Dread was revealed at this year's Nintendo Direct at E3, but it wasn't quite the 3D Metroid Prime sequel we expected, no -- it's a 2D Metroid game. The biggest shock? A September 8, 2021 release date.

Metroid Dread is more Super Metroid than Metroid Prime. Think the dramatically underrated Metroid Samus Returns which released in 2017, only with dramatically upscaled fidelity. This game looks fantastic.

You can watch the trailer below.

Suit up as Samus Aran in the first new entry of the 2D #Metroid saga in more than 19 years, #MetroidDread, launching 10/8.



Continue Samus’ story after Metroid Fusion, exploring a strange new planet alone and hunted by the ominous E.M.M.I.



— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Metroid Dread was described as having a "new feel". Incredibly, Nintendo has been teasing "Dread" since at least the release of Metroid Prime 3 back in 2007.

Well over a decade since it was first teased as a small reference in Metroid Prime 3 on GameCube, Metroid 5: Metroid Dread has finally been officially announced by Nintendo, and is releasing in 2021. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/3DzlrdKEdu — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) June 15, 2021

Nintendo also announced a Special Edition, with an art book and art cards focused on previous games in the Metroid series.