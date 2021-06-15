Metroid Dread revealed at E3 2021's Nintendo Direct

Folks, we finally have a new Metroid game.
The long rumoured and much discussed Metroid Dread was revealed at this year's Nintendo Direct at E3, but it wasn't quite the 3D Metroid Prime sequel we expected, no -- it's a 2D Metroid game. The biggest shock? A September 8, 2021 release date.
Metroid Dread is more Super Metroid than Metroid Prime. Think the dramatically underrated Metroid Samus Returns which released in 2017, only with dramatically upscaled fidelity. This game looks fantastic.
You can watch the trailer below.
Metroid Dread was described as having a "new feel". Incredibly, Nintendo has been teasing "Dread" since at least the release of Metroid Prime 3 back in 2007.
Nintendo also announced a Special Edition, with an art book and art cards focused on previous games in the Metroid series.