Meowza! New The Batman trailer features Batman-Catwoman fight

Bats and cats, and a Riddler, too. The new trailer for The Batman landed on YouTube on Monday, to start off the final week of the year with a blast of action.

Robert Pattinson of Twilight fame plays Batman/Bruce Wayne in the 2022 movie, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Get ready for not one, but two other classic comic book villains, as the film stars both Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

"You got a lotta cats," Batman tells Catwoman at one point, to which she purrs back, "I have a thing about strays."

The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 4.