The best Memorial Day kitchen and cookware sales happening now

All-Clad

Memorial Day Weekend sales are already popping and we've got the lowdown on the best online deals to upgrade your kitchen arsenal. All-Clad and Staub -- two of our all-time favorite kitchen brands -- have their wares as much as 50% off. Grilling season is here, too, so retailers such as Wayfair and Walmart have gas and charcoal grills at deep discounts. Best Buy, our trusty source for small kitchen appliances, has air fryers down big, while Sur La Table and Williams Sonoma are peddling fancy French cookware and bakeware at lower-than-normal pricing. Check out the best kitchen and cookware sales for Memorial Day Weekend 2020, along with a few editors' picks from each.

Home & Cooks Sales has a whole assortment of chef- and fan-favorite All-Clad cookware. You can get skillets, saucepans and other pieces of the quality American-made kitchen gear for as little as $60.

Speaking of luxury cookware (but from across the pond), Zwilling has a Staub 4-quart cocotte (think Dutch oven) down to $100. For the bakers, there's a Staub four-piece ceramic bakeware set you'll be using for years, also down under $100.

Staub

Macy's Switch on summer Memorial Day Weekend sale includes discounts across every department, including home and kitchen. Some deals that immediately caught our eye were the Martha Stewart cast-iron enamel Dutch oven for just $63 and a fancy Nespresso machine with a milk frother down to $140.

Sur La Table is one of our favorite spots to pick up high-end cutlery, bakeware and kitchen tools. There's currently a Hello Summer online sale with items down as much as 55%. We're ogling this Lodge 8-inch cast-iron skillet for $15, along with a set of two All-Clad nonstick skillets for just $60.

Lodge

Williams Sonoma is another one of our favorites for high-end kitchen accessories. Right now, you can get a super sharp Wusthof chef's knife (available in three sizes) for as little as $60. Every chef should have some Le Creuset in their cupboard, and this Le Creuset 3.5-quart cast-iron essential oven is under $170 during the sale.

The popular online retailer also has a sale in seemingly every department, including kitchen appliances, cookware and home entertaining. Check out some of our top picks from the Wayfair sale here.

DASH

Best Buy is our home for kitchen appliances and, sure enough, there are plenty on discount for MDW. Take $50 off this large Chefman 6-liter digital air fryer or take home an Insignia 6-quart multicooker (similar to Instant Pot) for $40.

The big-box retailer's MDW weekend sale is also off and running with deals on kitchen appliances and performance grilling gear galore. We love this powerful Nutri Ninja single-serve blender for $59 or this semiportable and well-rated Blackstone gas grill for $175.