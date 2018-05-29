Mega Man 11 is firing its way onto all major consoles -- including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One -- and PC on Oct. 2.
The release date reveal came as part of a trailer posted on the Mega Man Twitter account Tuesday, which shows the game's new animation style, cheesy voice acting, platform jumping and boss battles.
The new Mega Man looks to keep the same shoot-at-everything formula as previous titles. But the trailer revealed a Double Gear system that lets Mega Man slow down time and overcharge his Mega Blaster.
Mega Man 11 was first announced in December, in an early trailer that showed an early look at the new game's art style and gameplay.
