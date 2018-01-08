Meet JBL's next-gen Clip 3 mini Bluetooth speaker

We've been fans of earlier JBL Clip mini Bluetooth speakers and there'll be a new Clip 3 ($60) showing up in stores later this spring. There's no word yet on international pricing.
JBL says the latest Clip offers improved sound quality and battery life (10 hours) in the same compact form. The fully waterproof speaker is also more durable, according to JBL, with the integrated carabiner framing the entire perimeter of the speaker, acting as a bumper.
As for extra features, there's a built-in echo and noise cancelling speakerphone along with playback can volume control buttons on top of the speaker.
I'll let you know how much its sound has improved as soon as I get my hands on a review unit.
Here are Clip 3's key features, according to JBL:
- Wireless Bluetooth streaming
- Built in carabiner
- Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 10 hours of playtime
- Durable fabric material and carabiner frame provide added protection
- IPX7 Waterproof: Speaker can be fully submerged
- Speakerphone capabilities, with echo and noise cancelling
- Colors: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Fiesta Red, River Teal, Stone Grey, Dusty Pink, Steel White, Forest Green, Mustard Yellow and Desert Sand
- Available on JBL.com and at select retailers for $60 starting spring 2018
- No word yet on international pricing
What to expect from the big screens of 2018: From OLED to QLED to Micro LED, CES is the place where screen time is absolutely friggin' huge. Here's a peek.
CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.