Meat lovers rush to enter Hormel drawing for bacon-scented face masks

Hormel

Standard face mask not smelly enough for you? Wish it carried a permanent aroma of, say, a sizzling breakfast meat, nuzzled right up against your safely covered nose? Hormel has created bacon-scented face masks, and while you can't buy one, you can enter a drawing for a chance to win one.

"Using the latest in bacon-smell technology and irresistibly breathable, two-ply fabric, finally, bacony bliss can be with you always -- even while out in public," the giveaway website reads.

A representative for the meat company says the response has been "overwhelming," and that Hormel may have to create a second batch of masks depending on the number of entries received.

The company calls the mask Hormel Black Label Breathable Bacon, and through Oct. 28, bacon fans can enter to win one. Hormel will also donate one meal to hunger-relief organization Feeding America for every entry up to 10,000 meals.