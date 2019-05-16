Matt Groening's Disenchantment returns to Netflix for season 2

Netflix

The second season of Matt Groening's animated series Disenchantment comes to Netflix Sept. 20, according to the show's Twitter account Thursday.

Will she win... or booze? Disenchantment returns September 20. pic.twitter.com/8ZchIk96XP — Disenchantment (@disenchantment) May 16, 2019

Disenchantment follows the story of a princess named Bean (voiced by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson).

The tweet poses the question, "Will she win... or booze?" referencing the character's drinking habits.