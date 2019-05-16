The second season of Matt Groening's animated series Disenchantment comes to Netflix Sept. 20, according to the show's Twitter account Thursday.
Disenchantment follows the story of a princess named Bean (voiced by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson).
The tweet poses the question, "Will she win... or booze?" referencing the character's drinking habits.
Matt Groening's Disenchantment returns to Netflix for season 2
