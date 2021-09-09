Matrix Resurrections first trailer reunites Neo and Trinity after 18 years

Warner Bros.

The Matrix 4, aka The Matrix Resurrections, got its first trailer on Thursday, giving us hints about what became of Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity in the wake of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. And it's all to the tune of Jefferson Airplane's White Rabbit.

The fourth movie in the Matrix franchise hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22. The official site teased the trailer on Tuesday, inviting you to take the red or blue pill. Depending on your choice and the time of day, you'd be treated to different footage from the sci-fi adventure.

It continues the cyberpunk story kicked off in the beloved 1999 original (two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, followed in 2003) . It's directed by Lana Wachowski, but her sister Lilly Wachowski (who co-directed the original trilogy) didn't return because she's taking a break from the movie industry.

The movie brings back Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt from the original trilogy. Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff are new to the franchise.

If you're wondering about Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus being absent from the trailer, Fishburne told New York Magazine last year that he wasn't involved with the movie. The character was seemingly killed off in The Matrix Online, but it's unclear if Resurrections will take the events of the 2005 massively multiplayer online role-playing game into account. Suspiciously enough, Abdul-Mateen's unnamed character seems to have adopted Morpheus' style.