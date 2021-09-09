Matrix 4 trailer reunites Neo and Trinity after 18 years

Warner Bros

The Matrix 4 -- aka The Matrix Resurrections -- got its first trailer on Thursday, giving us hints about what Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity have been up to since 2003's The Matrix Revolutions.

It hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22. The official site teased the trailer on Tuesday, inviting you to take the red or blue pill. Depending on your choice and the time of day, you'd be treated to different footage from the sci-fi adventure.

The fourth movie in the Matrix franchise, it continues the cyberpunk story kicked off in the beloved 1999 original. It's directed by Lana Wachowski, but her sister Lilly Wachowski (who co-directed the original trilogy) didn't return because she's taking a break from the movie industry. It also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff.