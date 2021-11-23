Mass Effect TV series could be developed by Amazon Studios

Bioware

It's all happening for Mass Effect. The Legendary Edition remasters of the first three games in the hit sci-fi roleplaying series appeared earlier this year, and fans are anticipating an upcoming, brand-new entry to the franchise for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. In addition to these games, it looks like Mass Effect may get its own TV series, too.

Amazon is close to striking a deal with Mass Effect publisher Electronic Arts that would see the franchise get its own Amazon Prime series, Deadline reports. No other details were mentioned, though Deadline noted that, off the success of Wheel of Time, Amazon is keen on more sci-fi and fantasy adaptations.

"You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline. "We have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more."

Neither Amazon Studios nor EA immediately responded to a request for comment.

Mass Effect would complement next year's Lord of the Rings series, which launches on Amazon Prime next September. The show, which completed filming in August, is set thousands of years before the events seen (or read) in The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

As for the next Mass Effect game, anticipation is high but details are scant. It was announced at last year's Game Awards with a teaser trailer. The trailer didn't show much, and other than more teaser art released on Nov. 7, developer BioWare has been tight-lipped about what the upcoming game entails.