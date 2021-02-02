Reddit and GameStop: What's next Amazon to build swirling 'Helix' as HQ2 Uber to buy Drizly for $1.1 billion Nike hands-free sneakers Next stimulus check: Possible dates Elon Musk on Clubhouse app WWE Royal Rumble results

Mass Effect remaster collection launches May 14, gets epic trailer

The Legendary Edition, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC, includes the first three games in 4K Ultra HD.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a remastered edition of the first three games in 4K Ultra HD, is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 14. It also got a trailer that'll bring a tear to the eye of an unsuspecting fan.

