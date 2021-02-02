Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a remastered edition of the first three games in 4K Ultra HD, is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 14. It also got a trailer that'll bring a tear to the eye of an unsuspecting fan.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Mass Effect remaster collection launches May 14, gets epic trailer
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.