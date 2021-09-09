Marvel's Wolverine game announced for PS5

Insomniac is developing a Wolverine game for the PS5. The title was announced as part of the September PlayStation Showcase stream.

No further details were revealed during the presentation, so it's unclear when the game will launch for PS5. However, the head of PlayStation, Hermen Hulst, teased that Wolverine will take players on "an emotional and suspenseful journey" into the character.

Insomniac is well versed in the Marvel universe. The studio developed the critically and commercially successful Spider-Man game for the PS4, as well as the spinoff Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which launched alongside the PS5 in November 2020.

Wolverine wasn't the only new game from Insomniac revealed during the PlayStation Showcase. Toward the end of the presentation, we also got our first look at Spider-Man 2, a full-fledge sequel. Details about that game are also currently scant, but it's slated to launch for the PS5 sometime in 2023, and Venom will play a role.

We got a look at a few other exciting games during the PlayStation Showcase, including God of War: Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7. The latter is slated to launch in March 2022.