Marvel's What If...? release schedule: When does episode 1 hit Disney Plus?

Now that Loki's over -- and left us with a jaw-dropping/head-scratching cliffhanger -- what's next for Marvel series on Disney Plus? The answer is Marvel's What If...?, an animated anthology series that explores what would happen if major moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe played out with different characters, like Peggy Carter taking the Super-Soldier Formula instead of Steve Rogers.

Does it tie into Loki's multiverse chaos? Well, Jeffrey Wright stars as The Watcher, a "non-Earthly being" who... watches and occasionally intervenes in these events as they play out in the multiverse. Intriguing... Catch the premiere of the 10-episode first season on Aug. 11. That's a Wednesday, so Marvel is clearly happy with viewing numbers for that midweek release spot.

Marvel's What If...? release schedule

Here's the release schedule for all 10 episodes of Marvel's What If...? Note: Kevin Feige has already confirmed another 10-episode second season is in development!

Episode 1: Available Wednesday, Aug. 11 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 2: Available Wednesday, Aug. 18 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 3: Available Wednesday, Aug. 25 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 4: Available Wednesday, Sept. 1 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 5: Available Wednesday, Sept. 8 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 6: Available Wednesday, Sept. 15 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 7: Available Wednesday, Sept. 22 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 8: Available Wednesday, Sept. 29 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 9: Available Wednesday, Oct. 6 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 10: Available Wednesday, Oct. 13 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Marvel's What If...? trailer

Here's the wild official trailer for the series.

What's What If...? about?

Marvel's What If...? is based on a Marvel comic from the '70s that retells a famous storyline in an alternative reality. The first issue had Spider-Man accepted into the Fantastic Four, for example.

The Disney Plus series will feature Jeffery Wright as the voice of Uata, a member of an advanced alien race known as the Watchers. He'll narrate the alternative reality events playing out, with a massive voice cast including the late Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, Hayley Atwell, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan and Taika Waititi. Wow.

