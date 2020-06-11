Marvel's Spider-Man sequel will land on PS5

PlayStation

Marvel's Spider-Man was arguably the best superhero video game since Batman: Arkham Asylum. Given the commercial and critical success of that 2018 game, you had to know a sequel was in the works. At its Future of Gaming event Thursday, Sony announced the sequel, Spider-Man: Miles Morales which will arrive for the upcoming PlayStation 5.

You can watch the trailer below.

This series of Spider-Man games isn't actually tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though Spider-Man has appeared in MCU movies like Avengers: Endgame. Sony owns the Spider-Man character, which has resulted in all sorts of complications with his role in Disney-owned MCU movies.

Spider-Man for Sony's PlayStation is separate from all that -- and still delivers one the very best superhero video games ever. As a result, the sequel will be in high demand. I can't wait to see how Spider-Man plays on the brand-new next-generation PS5.

The 2018 original left us with plenty of unresolved plot threads for the sequel. Beware of SPOILERS if you haven't finished the first game. In the original, it's eventually revealed that Norman Osborn was secretly hunting for a cure for his son Harry's deadly genetic disorder. At the end, we see Harry floating in a tank filled with green liquid and a black web-like substance that reacts to Norman's presence -- likely this universe's version of the Venom symbiote.

Norman and Harry both become the Green Goblin in the comics and movies, so the Osborns have plenty of options for supervillainy.

At the end of the game's three-episode DLC expansion The City That Never Sleeps, Peter Parker starts training a newly spider-powered Miles Morales in the art of web slinging -- possibility hinting at Miles being playable in the sequel or Peter passing the baton to Miles somewhere down the line.