The Avengers are a staple of Comic-Con every year and now Square Enix have ensured they take over E3, the world's biggest video game conference, too.
We've heard very little about Square Enix's Avengers Project since its reveal two years ago, save for a tiny leak, but Marvel fans are accustomed to that kind of secrecy. At Square Enix's E3 press conference Monday, we got the first look at the new title: Marvel's Avengers.
The trailer showed Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow and Hulk -- but not the Marvel Cinematic Universe versions of themselves. More like loose approximations. There seemed to be mostly cinematics involved, rather than gameplay, but it was hard to tell from the initial trailer.
You can see it below:
The new game is being developed by Tomb Raider team Crystal Dynamics in conjunction with Eidos Montreal and now we have our first real look.
This story is developing.
Marvel's Avengers first look at Square Enix E3 is no MCU masterpiece
