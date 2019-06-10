CNET también está disponible en español.

Marvel's Avengers E3 trailer leaves MCU fans hoping for a Thanos snap

When excited Marvel fans finally saw the new game's trailer... they got a surprise.

screen-shot-2019-06-11-at-12-21-20-pm

Lookin'... not good, apparently.

 Square Enix

Two years ago, Marvel promised a series of Avengers video games. "The Avengers Project" would assemble Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. But come the long-awaited trailer at E3, did it impress fans across the Twittersphere?

Not really, no.

Square Enix showed off the new title with a first trailer at its press conference on Monday. The game, called Marvel's Avengers, will be released May 15, 2020.

Maybe check out the trailer for yourself before the reactions:

And here's what people are saying.

Or in this case, Twitter user @Protodude deemed no words necessary.

@AndyCole84 pointed out a slight change in casting.

Some similarities here...

Who remembers Jimmy Newtron? Love Jimmy Newtron.

When you see this next tweet, you can't not see this next tweet.

A less than happy camper here.

And another one.

This is something... different.

A disappointed fan. And SpongeBob!

Stunt doubles getting their much-deserved dues.

This is good.

Will it be as good as Spider-Man?

Finally, we end on a sadder note.

