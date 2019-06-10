Marvel's Avengers E3 trailer leaves MCU fans hoping for a Thanos snap

Two years ago, Marvel promised a series of Avengers video games. "The Avengers Project" would assemble Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. But come the long-awaited trailer at E3, did it impress fans across the Twittersphere?
Not really, no.
Square Enix showed off the new title with a first trailer at its press conference on Monday. The game, called Marvel's Avengers, will be released May 15, 2020.
Maybe check out the trailer for yourself before the reactions:
And here's what people are saying.
Or in this case, Twitter user @Protodude deemed no words necessary.
@AndyCole84 pointed out a slight change in casting.
Some similarities here...
Who remembers Jimmy Newtron? Love Jimmy Newtron.
When you see this next tweet, you can't not see this next tweet.
A less than happy camper here.
And another one.
This is something... different.
A disappointed fan. And SpongeBob!
Stunt doubles getting their much-deserved dues.
This is good.
Will it be as good as Spider-Man?
Finally, we end on a sadder note.
