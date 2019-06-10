Marvel's Avengers E3 trailer leaves MCU fans hoping for a Thanos snap

Square Enix

Two years ago, Marvel promised a series of Avengers video games. "The Avengers Project" would assemble Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. But come the long-awaited trailer at E3, did it impress fans across the Twittersphere?

Not really, no.

Square Enix showed off the new title with a first trailer at its press conference on Monday. The game, called Marvel's Avengers, will be released May 15, 2020.

Maybe check out the trailer for yourself before the reactions:

And here's what people are saying.

Or in this case, Twitter user @Protodude deemed no words necessary.

@AndyCole84 pointed out a slight change in casting.

Starring Rorbort Dornie Jr, Chress Erverns, Chress Hermswermth, Scorlort Jerhernsen, and Mork Rorfalor — Andy Cole (@AndyCole84) June 11, 2019

Some similarities here...

Who remembers Jimmy Newtron? Love Jimmy Newtron.

When you see this next tweet, you can't not see this next tweet.

A less than happy camper here.

the Avengers i ordered vs. the Avengers i got at #e3 pic.twitter.com/V9eY4XRM21 — cait petrakovitz 👑 (@misscp) June 11, 2019

And another one.

This is something... different.

How the Avengers game looked during E3 pic.twitter.com/duenAstbUw — Lord Bung (@Lord_Bung) June 11, 2019

A disappointed fan. And SpongeBob!

Avengers Game Announce in 2017 vs Avengers Game trailer 2019 pic.twitter.com/wtiw7Dzr12 — Kamira Naito (@kamira_naito) June 11, 2019

Stunt doubles getting their much-deserved dues.

Well, they finally announced the avengers games, oh boy, that announcement was something else, haha#SquareEnixE3 #Avengers pic.twitter.com/JdCw44Bidw — Eriksson (@MedinaEriksson) June 11, 2019

This is good.

marvel fans pretending tony stark and captain america look good in the new avengers game pic.twitter.com/17oKLzfLZi — 🌸alexis moore💖💙💜 (@alexisparade) June 11, 2019

Will it be as good as Spider-Man?

Is it too much to ask for an #Avengers game that's of the quality of PS4's Spider-Man game?



Yes, yes, I guess it is. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 11, 2019

Finally, we end on a sadder note.