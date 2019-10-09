Marvel women tell Kevin Feige they want an all-female superhero MCU movie

Marvel Studios

After the powerful scene where the women of Marvel gathered together in the ultimate Girl Power moment during the megabattle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, some fans have been wondering when we'll be getting an all-female superhero movie. During a Variety magazine interview for the Power of Women cover shoot, Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, had a few things to say about the idea and how she brought it up to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

"A lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are in this together, we want to do this,'" Larson said according to Variety on Wednesday. "What that means, I have no idea. You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we're really passionate about and we love, and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen."

Though there's no all-women Marvel film in the works, the movie studio seems to be showing more of an interest in female superhero standalone films since Captain Marvel grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office this year. The Black Widow film starring Scarlett Johansson is due in theaters next year.

There's also an interest in telling more female Marvel stories, thanks to Disney Plus shows like WandaVision, and the recent announcements of new shows starring She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel.

Neither Disney nor Marvel immediately responded to a request for comment.