Marvel reveals Eternals, Wakanda Forever, The Marvels and Fantastic Four

Marvel wants to see you at the movies. On Monday a new sizzle reel showed off the slate of forthcoming superhero adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing that Black Panther 2 is titled Wakanda Forever, Captain Marvel 2 will be called The Marvels -- and the Fantastic Four are coming soon.

The teaser trailer continues Phase 4 of the MCU with a first look at Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan. Game of Thrones alums Richard Madden and Kit Harrington also appear. Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao, who just won the best director Oscar, and will be released November 4.

Black Panther's new title comes as the sequel gets ready for filming without its previous lead, the late Chadwick Boseman. Actress Lupita Nyong'o recently told Yahoo it will be "reshaped" by director Ryan Coogler to be respectful to the loss of the actor to colon cancer last summer. It's scheduled for release July 8, 2022.

Captain Marvel returns Nov. 11, 2022. The Marvels will bring back Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, but is also set to tie in with two Disney Plus series: WandaVision's Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau, while Iman Vellani brings Ms Marvel (AKA Kamala Khan) to the big screen after her own series streams on Disney Plus some time this year.

We also get release dates for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, coming Feb. 17, 2023, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, expected May 5, 2023.

And while no date or other information was revealed, the sizzle included a flash of the number four, teasing the eventual debut of a Fantastic Four film currently reported to be helmed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts.

Marvel Studios

The trailer opens with a message from Stan Lee about connecting with people. Along with footage from past hits there's a clip of audiences cheering the climax of Avengers: Endgame in theaters on opening night in 2019, an experience many are likely missing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage from the upcoming Black Widow solo adventure (debuting July 9, 2021, in theaters and on Disney Plus) as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (debuting Sept. 3, 2021, in theaters) also had moments during the sizzle.