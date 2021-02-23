Marvel officially releases WandaVision's Agatha All Along song on Spotify

Marvel

Episode 7 of WandaVision hit Disney Plus with bombshell after bombshell, from new magical powers, to a theme song that's so good Marvel has released it on Spotify. Agatha All Along features at the top of WandaVision's official playlist on Spotify, along with every other nostalgic theme tune written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The pair worked with WandaVision composer Christoph Beck on Frozen 1 and 2, and a few of his pieces from the WandaVision soundtrack can be appreciated on Spotify too.

Listen to Agatha's earworm (on loop) below.

It was her all along 🐇 The seventh episode of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gvTPFdVp7y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 22, 2021

Massive spoiler alert: WandaVision took a big left-turn last episode, when Agnes (Katheryn Hahn) was revealed to also have powers, which she'd been using for Wanda-tormenting purposes. Her part in bringing Wanda's late brother Pietro to Westview and other manipulative deeds were revealed in efficient and entertaining fashion via her new theme song. Oh, and she's not Agnes, but Agatha Harkness, a witch in the Marvel Comics. We have more details on Agatha here.

Sadly, WandaVision is coming to an end -- only two episodes are left. Catch the next one on Friday, and remember to stick around through the credits just in case (many missed the postcredits scene last episode).