Marvel drops first trailer for Hit-Monkey series with Jason Sudeikis

Marvel/Hulu

A first trailer dropped for new Marvel TV show Hit-Monkey, arriving on Hulu in November. If you've not heard of that superhero, that's probably because he's not exactly a superhero.

Hit-Monkey follows an unhinged Japanese snow monkey who dismantles Tokyo's crime underworld. He's mentored by an American assassin's ghost, voiced by Jason Sudeikis. Yeah, you'd better take a look at the teaser trailer below.

Prolific voice actor Fred Tatasciore, who recently worked on Marvel's What If...?, voices Hit-Monkey. The cast is pretty impressive -- George Takei voices a kind, world-weary politician and Olivia Munn voices his smart and ambitious niece.

This isn't Hulu's first Marvel adult animated series. M.O.D.O.K., about a supervillain in the form of a floating robotic engineered head, debuted in May. Hulu had originally planned to make a Howard the Duck and a Tigra & Dazzler series as well, eventually aiming for a The Offenders crossover with all four shows, but when Marvel TV folded into Marvel Studios, the plans for the latter two were canned.

Hit-Monkey arrives on Hulu on Nov. 17.