Marvel directors want Avengers movies back in theaters post-quarantine

Marvel

The Avengers are already known for saving the world, but they could also end up rescuing movie theaters from the COVID-19 closures and delayed film releases.

Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War director Joe Russo told CinemaBlend on Sunday that he and co-director brother Anthony Russo would be overjoyed for their Avengers movies to return to the big screen to help theaters earn some much-needed revenue after the coronavirus quarantine is lifted.

"The theatrical experience is a community experience," Joe Russo said. "Perhaps the most touching moment of our entire careers was a few weeks ago when the lockdown started, and Endgame was trending on social media because everyone was posting videos of opening-night screenings in their theaters with audiences really emotionally connected to the material. For us, that's really the strength of the theatrical experience is that it combines audiences, and it combines you globally."

Having the Avengers movies return to theaters would not only give the movie industry a financial boost, but it could be an excellent way for fans to come together and bond over their love for Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk and the rest of their favorite Marvel superheroes.

"Using those films to get people back into the theaters? We would be ecstatic," Joe Russo said. "Any opportunity for people to go back and share in those stories together is one that we would support."

In addition to the Avengers movies possibly coming back to theaters in the US, another country hinted at something similar. In March, China announced it would be re-releasing Avengers movies to revive cinemas after its own coronavirus lockdown.

Disney and Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.