Mark Zuckerberg's New Year's resolution: No more annual challenges

James Martin

One could argue Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has enough challenges he's facing. Which is likely why he announced Thursday he won't be renewing his annual "personal challenge" this year.

Zuckerberg's personal challenges, which came across as equal parts honest new year's resolution and cynical PR ploy to make him seem more personable, have been an annual tradition for the 35-year old Facebook co-founder for more than a decade. In the past, he's pushed himself to learn to hunt and cook, read more books and improve his public speaking.

"My goal was to grow in new ways outside my day-to-day work running Facebook," Zuckerberg wrote on -- where else? -- his Facebook profile Thursday. "Outside Facebook, I'm a father now and I love spending time with my family, working on our philanthropy, and improving at the sports and hobbies I've picked up over the years. So while I'm glad I did annual challenges over the last decade, it's time to do something different."

Facebook didn't respond to a request to make Zuckerberg available for an interview.