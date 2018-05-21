James Martin

Mark Zuckerberg's hearing at the European Parliament on Tuesday will be livestreamed for all the world to see, the Parliament's president, Antonio Tajani, said in a tweet on Monday.

The Facebook CEO last week agreed to talk with European lawmakers about potential impact of his mammoth social network on elections in Europe, as well as about personal data protection.

The meeting comes two months after it was revealed that data consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica had access to the personal data of tens of millions of Facebook users. Zuckerberg has already testified before Congress in the US on the issue, and despite refusing the invitation of the UK Parliament to give evidence to its fake-news inquiry on multiple occasions, also agreed to talk with politicians in Brussels.

Initially the meeting was supposed to take place behind closed doors, but in the interests of transparency is now being opened up for the whole world to see.

"I have personally discussed with Facebook CEO Mr Zuckerberg the possibilty [sic] of webstreaming meeting with him," said Tajani on Twitter. "I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens. I thank him for the respect shown towards EP."

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.