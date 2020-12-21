Mark Hamill tweets the perfect response to The Mandalorian season 2 finale

Lucasfilm

Leave it to Luke Skywalker himself to make Star Wars fans rejoice on social media. The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian was a rollercoaster ride of surprises, including one big moment that will most likely have fans discussing it all the way to December 2021 when the show returns for another season on Disney Plus.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted a message on Dec. 18 teasing fans about the finale.

Seen anything good on TV lately? — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 18, 2020

In the final 10 minutes of the episode, Luke Skywalker shows up to save the day with his lightsaber in hand, after getting Baby Yoda/Grogu's Force message.

Hamill tweeted after the episode debuted on Disney Plus, "Seen anything good on TV lately?"

The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!#LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU pic.twitter.com/TOBqlXYyHN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 19, 2020

He also made note of how incredible it was that his appearance didn't leak to fans before the episode aired.

"The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle," Hamill tweeted on Dec. 19. "A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!"

What happens next on The Mandalorian is anyone's guess -- and will make for fun fan fodder online, but what we do know is that both Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett will be getting their own exciting adventures in the very near future.