Even though the long-anticipated Star Wars: Episode 9 isn't coming out until December, the movie's title and first trailer might debut during Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on April 12.
Then on Saturday, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted the first Star Wars 9 movie trailer.... sort of.
Hamill posted a photo of himself posing in his actor trailer on the set, pointing to a sign that says Master Hamster in the window.
For those curious about the Master Hamster reference -- Hamill fans are called Hamsters, and so that would make Hamill the Master Hamster.
"People keep asking me over & over & over again - 'When will they release the #EpisodeIX trailer?'" Hamill tweeted. "A) I don't know. B) Until they do, just be satisfied with this exclusive look at my own personal #StarWars trailer. #PatiencePadawans #IXWillBeFineAllInGoodTime"
That is an actual trailer he posted a photo of. And since it's on the Star Wars set when they were filming, technically Hamill did share the first Star Wars: Episode IX trailer on Twitter.
This isn't the first time Hamill has teased fans with snarky and sometimes cryptic tweets that hinted at upcoming Star Wars movie title and plot points, but it may be one of the funniest.
Star Wars: Episode 9 premieres Dec. 19 in the UK and Dec. 20 in the US and Australia.
Discuss: Mark Hamill reveals his Star Wars Episode 9 trailer
