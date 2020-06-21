Mark Hamill had a secret cameo in Disney's The Mandalorian

Disney

Actor Mark Hamill is the droid you're looking for in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

The behind-the-scenes Star Wars documentary Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian revealed that that Hamill made a secret cameo in an episode of the show. But he wasn't playing his most famous Star Wars role as Luke Skywalker.

Hamill voiced the droid bartender EV-9D9, who works at the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine in episode 5 in season 1 of The Mandalorian.

Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams.#TrueStory https://t.co/kRQlo7uub8 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 20, 2020

Hamill tweeted on Saturday that not only did he voice the droid, but he's also in a lot more Star Wars movies fans might not realize thanks to Star Wars sound designer Matthew Wood. Apparently, the actor credit Patrick Williams is actually Hamill.

"Now that The Mandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in all Star Wars films, except the prequels. Thanks to Matt Wood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in Ep. VII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams."

According to The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau, another interesting Star Wars trivia tidbit is that the droid EV-9D9 also tortured other droids in the Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi.

The second season of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney Plus in October 2020.