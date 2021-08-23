Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is down to $60 today, but only if you choose Luigi

Scott Stein/CNET

Luigi doesn't get enough love in the Nintendo world, and that's not cool. He's every bit as talented as his shorter brother, plus he shows ghosts who's in charge in his free time. It's time the superior Mario brother got some extra love, and that's exactly what's happening with this deal. You can get a huge discount on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a game our Nintendo-obsessed editor Scott Stein said took over his home in his hands-on, for $40 cheaper than the standard price at Best Buy today. The only catch? The deal only works if you buy Luigi.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit takes all of the fun of the racing game you know and love and physically puts it in your home. You get a Luigi race car with a camera on it that you drive through your actual home, and when you play on your Nintendo Switch it looks like your house has been transformed into one of the race circuits from Mario Kart.

It's a wild experience, one that will have you driving your pets insane until the kart needs to be recharged. If you've been waiting for a deal on this innovative game, step right up.