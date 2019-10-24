Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal confirmed as Wonder Woman 1984 villain

HBO

We've got another Wonder Woman 1984 villain.

Pedro Pascal, best known for playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, will be Maxwell Lord in the Wonder Woman sequel starring Gal Gadot, director Patty Jenkins confirmed Thursday. It was already known Pascal would appear in the film, but his role remained a mystery until now.

Well hello... Max," Jenkins tweeted, tagging Pascal in a comic book image of Mr. Lord. Jenkins and Pascal worked together on the 2015 TV movie Exposed.

In the comics, Lord can control others with his mind, though doing so takes a toll on his body.

These are busy times for Pascal, who'll also star as a bounty hunter in the upcoming live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian on new streaming service Disney Plus. He'll play a lone Mandalorian gunfighter operating in the outer reaches of the galaxy. The Mandalorian kicks off Nov. 12.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for a June 5, 2020, release, pushed back from its original December 2019 release date to avoid competing with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The superhero movie will also star Kristen Wiig as another supervillain, Cheetah. Cheetah has long been a nemesis of Wonder Woman, with four different incarnations since her 1943 debut.

The much-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 trailer is expected to land Dec. 8.