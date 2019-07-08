Maleficent: Mistress of Evil trailer pits Angelina Jolie against Michelle Pfeiffer

Now playing: Watch this: Maleficent trailer brings back Sleeping Beauty villain

Weddings are always complicated, even in the fairy tale universe. In a new trailer for Disney's upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) is hearing wedding bells. But her terrifying mother figure Maleficent (Angelina Jolie and her amazingly enhanced cheekbones) isn't so sure about this.

As Aurora prepares for her wedding, Maleficent confronts the bride's soon-to-be mother-in-law, Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), and it's time for something borrowed, something blue and some kind of magical, wings-out war. At the very end of the trailer, we discover Maleficent isn't the only one of her kind. Uninvited family showing up is always a wedding no-no.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens Oct. 17 in Australia and Oct. 18 in the US and UK.