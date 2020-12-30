Lego

Lego fans can already build everything from the Star Wars Millennium Falcon to Batman's Batmobile, but now the toy company wants to attract older fans with its new Botanical series.

The series, out in January, includes kits to make realistic-looking bonsai trees and colorful flower bouquets aimed at an adult audience looking for a way to relax.

According to the Lego Play Well Study 2020, 70% of adults are looking for new ways to relieve stress, and Lego believes playing with sets like these can "bring mindfulness and stress relief to busy adults every day."

"I think many people are looking for ways to change their mood and relax," Lego Group Design Lead Jamie Berard said in a statement. "We are delighted to be able to help you seek comfort in your busy daily life through this beautiful Lego botanical collection."

The Lego Bonsai Tree model can make two types of trees, evergreen and sakura trees. You can also create new trees to reflect the changing seasons. There are also tiny pink frogs hiding in the cherry blossom petals. The kit also includes a rectangular flowerpot and a wooden pedestal.

The Lego Flower Bouquet set lets users build snapdragons, roses, poppies, asters, daisies and even pampas grass. The length of the stem is adjustable and can be easily arranged to fit any vase.

You can also combine the Lego Rose 40460 and Lego Tulip 40461 (sold separately) to add variety to your bouquets. Even cooler, these Lego Botanicals bricks will be made from plant-derived plastic elements made from sustainable sugar cane.

The Lego Botanicals sets will be available to purchase at the Japan Lego store, Benelic Store on Rakuten and Amazon.co.jp.