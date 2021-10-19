Maid to dethrone The Queen's Gambit as Netflix's most-watched miniseries

Netflix

Yet another Netflix record is about to be broken. (According to Netflix, that is.)

Maid, starring Margaret Qualley, is about to overtake The Queen's Gambit as Netflix's most-watched limited series, the streamer revealed on Tuesday during its latest earnings report.

Maid is a 10-episode drama based on Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive. It follows Alex, played by Qualley, a young mother who turns to housecleaning to make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy.

Maid is on track to be watched by 67 million accounts in its first 28 days of release (it was launched on Oct. 1), according to Netflix. The Queen's Gambit, which currently holds the record for most-watched miniseries on Netflix, was watched by 62 million accounts in its first four weeks of release (it was launched on Oct. 23, 2020).

Netflix also noted that Season 5 of Money Heist was watched by 69 million accounts and season 3 of Sex Education was watched by 55 million accounts.

Netflix revealed that, after 28 days, sensational South Korean survival drama Squid Game has now reached 142 million accounts, making it Netflix's far and away most-watched Original ever. It had already gone and beaten Bridgerton's 82 million accounts a week ago.